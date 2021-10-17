The Rock Reminds Fans Why Black Adam Would Beat Superman

DC FanDome took place yesterday and the whole event kicked off with Dwayne Johnson introducing the first look at some Black Adam footage. DC fans were excited to get a glimpse of The Rock as the titular character as well as Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Since the virtual event, we’ve seen some fun posts from Johnson, including him sharing which scene in the movie he shot first. A big theme of the Black Adam segment was “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change,” so it’s no surprise that Johnson has taken to Twitter to explain why his character could beat Superman.

“Hey @TheRock, it looks like Superman might be the only one able to stop #BlackAdam. Nasty stuff. Looks great,” @FicoCangiano tweeted. “Fico, thank you my friend. Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic. Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic. They both fly at light speed. They both are unstoppable forces. But only one will kill the other. And we know who that is,” Johnson wrote. He’s making some strong points! You can check out the post below:

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero,” Johnson previously said of making Black Adam. “As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority.”

“Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.”

Joining Johnson in Black Adam is Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.