The Rock Reveals Black Adam Will Begin Filming This Summer

The world may be shutting down over the thereat of the coronavirus, but that’s not stopping Dwayne Johnson from continuing his hustle. The Rock is currently working on Netflix’s Red Notice and will be seen next on the big screen in Jungle Cruise. He’s also gracing the covers of magazines and pumping up for DC’s Black Adam. In fact, the actor keeps posting workout photos that prove he’s prepping hard for his first entry into the world of DC. Not only is the actor showing off his workout skills in his latest Instagram post, but he also revealed that Black Adam is set to begin filming this summer. With so many productions currently put on hold, it’s nice to see The Rock remaining optimistic that his film will begin production as planned.

“Same game, different levels. Same hell, different devils. Training for Black Adam, where the devils may change, but hell still stays the same. #dcuniverse #blackadam⚡️ shooting begins this summer @jonbrandoncruz 📸,” Johnson posted. You can check out the photo in the post below:

There’s little doubt that Johnson’s DC character will be a force to be reckoned with in his own movie, and he’ll likely be going up against other newcomers to the DC Universe on film as the Justice Society of America will make their film debut in Black Adam. The new film will reportedly not feature Zachary Levi’s hero Shazam though, but will definitely be laying the groundwork for their eventual meeting, something Levi says may not happen until Shazam! 3.

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero,” Johnson previously said. “As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority.”

Black Adam hits theaters on December 22, 2021. Shazam! 2 will arrive in theaters four months later in April of 2022.