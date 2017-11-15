Amber Heard is "Super Excited" For Zack Snyder's Justice League

✖

CBS All Access's much anticipated adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand debuts on the streaming service this week, but for Amber Heard, who plays Nadine Cross in the nine-part series, there's another upcoming release that has her just as excited. The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max is coming up sometime in 2021 with the four-part series bringing Snyder's complete original vision for the film to fans and Heard, who appears as Mera in the film says she's "super excited" for fans to see it.

"I'm super excited about it. We just wrapped on reshoots and I just love nerds. I f*cking love nerds, excuse my language," Heard told ComicBook.com.

Heard went on to explain that part of her love for "nerds" comes from how they are connected to great projects and that "nerd passion" is where people want to be.

"He's a perfect example, Zack [Snyder] is a perfect example of a nerd," Heard said. "You know, I got into this project on The Stand because of another true, die hard nerd, which is Josh Boone, who connected all of us on this project as he was adapting the book for Stephen [King}. And I think it's just a good rule of thumb to follow, especially in this genre which I love. It's like follow the nerd, the nerd passion is where you want to be."

Heard is also excited for another DC film project, Aquaman 2. While there are a lot of details that remain unknown about that film, Heard told Entertainment Weekly back in November that she is excited for the film and just how much fans love and appreciate the story and characters.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard said. "I'm so excited to film that."

The Stand stars Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail and Alexander Skarsgård as Randall Flag, aka the Dark Man. The cast for the series also includes James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb, and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

The Stand is set to premiere on Thursday, December 17. New episodes will premiere weekly exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

What do you think? Are you excited for The Stand? Are you excited for Zack Snyder's Justice League? Let us know in the comments!