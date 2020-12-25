Gal Gadot Has Not Seen Zack Snyder's Justice League Yet

✖

Ahead of the release of Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot and DC fans are already looking ahead to the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The hotly talked about HBO Max series will be the first DC Comics title to follow Wonder Woman 1984 as a new release on the streaming service. Of course, Justice League is now known to have undergone significant changes after a change in directors resulted in an overhaul. In 2021, Snyder will be sharing his complete original vision for the film in a four-part series which called for some of the cast to get back together. Years after the original efforts on the film, Wonder Woman 1984 star Gadot can't speak on the new title too much as she has yet to see the cut Snyder only recently sat down to watch himself.

"With Justice League I don't really know cause I didn't get to watch the film yet," Gadot said when ComicBook.com asked how different her Wonder Woman would be in the updated version of Justice League. "So, I have no idea."

In Wonder Woman 1984, fans continue to get to know Gadot's Diana Prince as Diana continues to get to know herself. For thee sake of preserving spoilers, the details about how Wonder Woman grows as a character and hero will be kept out of this article, but Gadot notes that the Wonder Woman movies have been two of the best and most educational experiences of her professional life.

"My two babies are the Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984," Gadot says. "I'm very, very lucky that I was tested by Zack Snyder and I got to work with him and his themes and it was amazing, but you know, the rest were like very ensemble movies. And in this one, I get to tell my story and my arc in such a profound way. Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 are such very different experiences for me with Wonder Woman. It was my first big role movie with my title on it. And I felt like, 'Oh my God, when are they going to call the bluff and see that I'm not a good actress?'"

Gadot is quick to credit her director on both Wonder Woman movies Patty Jenkins for the confidence and success in bringing those films to life. "Thank God I had Patty there with me and we got into this together and we created what we created on this one," she said, on a Zoom call with Jenkins also connected. "I felt like I was more empowered. I knew what I was getting myself into. I was more confident, more eager to create something that is even bigger and more ambitious and just to take it really to the next level. As much as it was much more challenging and complex, the satisfaction that I had working on this set and getting to bring the script to life with Patty and our amazing cast and improve was just an amazing, amazing feeling. That's all the time it happened right now. I'm going to ask everyone."

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on December 25.