The Suicide Squad Receives Same Cinemascore as Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad’s Cinemascore is out and it should look really familiar for fans of the 2016 version. On Twitter, the site posted that James Gunn’s latest film received a B+ and that would match David Ayer’s work. It’s really hard not to draw parallels between the two films as they are in conversation with each other due to some overlapping characters and franchises. But, the audience response around The Suicide Squad has been more positive upon release. Despite that fact, the Cinemascores remain the same. It’s a perplexing idea for some DC Comics movie fans. But, for fans of Ayer’s vision and those who want to see his cut released at some point, that probably feels like vindication. No one knows if Warner Bros. will eventually change their minds like they did with Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But, regardless, this success is a great thing for the studio.

Audiences gave @SuicideSquadWB a B+ grade tonight. What do you think, are you headed to the theater for this one? #CinemaScore pic.twitter.com/ywr0ypGcwX — CinemaScore (@CinemaScore) August 7, 2021

Earlier this year, Joel Kinnaman was asked about how The Suicide Squad differs from the previous film. He told The Playlist that this was more of a reboot than a sequel. “With James Gunn, it’s a whole new universe. It’s a completely different thing,” Kinnaman began. “We kinda all just started with a blank slate... It doesn’t feel like we’re doing a sequel in any way. It’s a strange kinda middle ground of a reboot. Something in between there.”

“I don’t think [Gunn] had to compromise one iota of his vision,” he added. “He really got to do exactly what he wanted. And it’s definitely going to be the biggest budget R-rated movie that’s ever been made. And it’s heavily R-rated and super silly. It’s really like childish, childish humor and it also finds these profound moments where you get really emotionally moved. And then it’s super violent and then it’s really silly again… Every character is just so ridiculous.”

Back in 2020, Comicbook.com had the chance to speak to Ayer about possibly making a sequel to the film.

“I had a chance to do it, but I went another way,” Ayer explained at the FOX TCA presentation. “I love the world creation of it and I love the power of the IP and the fans,” Ayer said. “It’s dangerous. It’s like juggling chainsaws, but I am drawn to it and it’s definitely an arena I’ll play in again.”

