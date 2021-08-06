The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Celebrates Movie’s Soundtrack Being #1 on iTunes

✖

The Suicide Squad is finally here, and its popularity at the box office isn't the movie's only success. Currently, the film's soundtrack is #1 on iTunes and Apple Music. Director James Gunn took to Twitter today to celebrate that fact and reveal that the movie's score, which was created by John Murphy (28 Days Later, Kick-Ass), is currently #4 on the streaming sites. "A movie to me is two things," Gunn previously shared in a statement. "Picture and sound. It’s how you put those two things together that help tell a story and hopefully move an audience. So, music is incredibly important!"

"#TheSuicideSquad soundtrack is currently the #1 Soundtrack on iTunes/@AppleMusic & John Murphy's incredible score is #4. Listen to them now!!," Gunn tweeted. You can check out his post below:

If you're a big fan of The Suicide Squad's soundtrack, you're in luck, because it was just announced that it's being released on vinyl. You can head to MondoShop to grab the soundtrack, which features songs from Johnny Cash, The Decemberists, Louis Prima, grandson, and more.

"So one of my favorite current musical artists wrote & recorded a song for #TheSuicideSquad & I feel like I’m standing so close to a pop classic that it’s burning my brain. I have been singing it non-stop for a week. Can’t wait to share… soon," Gunn wrote on Twitter before the movie was released. "In all honesty, it actually features TWO of my favorite new artists who I’ve professed love for in the past."

ComicBook.com recently had a chat with composer John Muprhy, which you can watch at the top of the page.

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max.