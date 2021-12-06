The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Confirms Major Fan Theory About One Survivor

While chatting with fans on social media, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn confirmed a fan theory…albeit one that had already been confirmed on the film’s Blu-ray release. Asked whether it’s possible Nathan Fillion’s TDK (The Detachable Kid) had managed to survive the massacre of Squad members in the first 20 minutes of the movie. While the last time audiences saw the character he was choking on his own blood and lacked both of his arms, it’s true that he was awake and breathing. That’s what Gunn confirmed for a fan who asked on Twitter last night.

Of course, a bunch of fans also chimed in to note that we already knew it. Gunn had said as much on the film’s commentary track.

In a previous interview with Comicbook.com, Fillion spoke about making this character with Gunn. However, he was absolutely ready to give the director the lion’s share of the credit for how it all worked out. He began, “My participation in the invention of the character kind of went like this. James saying, ‘Here’s how it’s going to go.’ And me saying, ‘That sounds good.’ That’s what I call dissipation.”

“I take a lot of credit. It’s all about the function of the character in the story,” Fillion added. “What is his function in the story? And TDK’s abilities, for me, clearly spelled out his function and I got it. I know exactly what you need. I know what you’re looking for. I know what you want. Boom. Let’s do this. I get it.”

Gunn would go more in-depth about TDK during a press event that Comicbook.com attended.

“It’s fun watching people die on screen sometimes. It was really pretty organic,” Gun explained. “I mean, I had to choose what characters I was going to use from DC. And I had a huge trove of characters to choose from. Some characters I knew were going to die from the beginning and then other characters I didn’t know for sure were going to die. Obviously, I chose some characters that I knew were going to die, see that as the movie plays out. And then some of the characters surprised me. Some of the characters lived that I didn’t know were for sure going to live…..In a way it’s weird because I love these characters. And in another way, it’s weird because I am Amanda Waller. I’m pushing that button on those characters because it serves our purposes as an audience to see them go.”

You can get The Suicide Squad on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital now. It’s also available on HBO Max.