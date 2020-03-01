The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Photo from Wrap Party

The Suicide Squad wrapped principal photography earlier this week and now, it appears at least some of the cast and crew have assembled for the traditional Hollywood celebration — a post-production wrap party. Saturday night, director James Gunn took to Instagram to share a picture at The Suicide Squad wrap party along with his girlfriend (and The Suicide Squad star) Jennifer Holland as well as Flula Borg and Mayling Ng. Borg and Ng both have undisclosed roles in the upcoming feature, though both were included in paparazzi set photos that surfaced last year revealing a handful of practical suits involved in the flick.

View this post on Instagram #TheSuicideSquad wrap party!! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Feb 29, 2020 at 7:00pm PST

Gunn had previously said The Suicide Squad is the most fun set he’s ever worked on, largely in part because of the creative freedoms he’s received as part of the development process.

“Mostly I’ve just grown as a person,” Gunn said last year. “I’m allowing myself to enjoy the movie making process for the first time ever. But also I have the greatest crew I’ve ever had – all of the best folks Vol 1, 2, & 3 assembled together in a super crew. I adore the cast & the producers are some of my best friends in the world (Peter Safran, @simonlikes (Simon Hatt), Chuck Roven). I love my screenplay & I’ve changed up my style of shooting on this one so it’s more fun and visceral. ETC!”

The upcoming DC film is set to star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021 while Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) actively continues its theatrical release. Other upcoming DC films include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.