Peacemaker Casts Elizabeth Faith Ludlow and Rizwan Manji in Recurring Roles

We're still a few months out from the debut of The Suicide Squad, but its impact on DC's live-action universe is already starting to be felt. In particular, HBO Max has already greenlit Peacemaker, a spinoff TV series that will follow John Cena's vigilante character. With filming on the series officially beginning in recent weeks, fans have been gradually getting new details surrounding its production -- including two new cast members. According to a new report, both Elizabeth Faith Ludlow and Rizwan Manji have been cast in recurring roles in Peacemaker. While the exact details of their characters are under wraps, Ludlow will reportedly be playing Keeya, while Manji will be playing Jamil.

Ludlow is best known for her roles on The Walking Dead, Another Life, and the upcoming HBO Max series Equal. Manji is known for his roles on Schitt's Creek, The Magicians, and Mr. Robot.

The Peacemaker series will star John Cena as the titular character, a pacifist vigilante who will stop at nothing to promote his cause of peace. In addition to Agee, the series will star Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn explained when the series was first announced. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena echoed. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

(Photo: Morgan Lieberman/WireImage, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

h/t: Deadline