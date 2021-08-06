The Suicide Squad Fans Are Freaking Out Over David Dastmalchian’s Cat

✖

The Suicide Squad is out now and features many new fan-favorite characters who made their DCEU debut in the film. One such character is Polka-Dot Man, who is played by Ant-Man alum David Dastmalchian. Director James Gunn has taken to social media in the past to show off the "complexities" of Dastmalchian's costume, and it turns out, he's not the only one who has rocked the Polka-Dot Man suit. Earlier today, Twitter user @gynoidprincess shared photos of Dastmalchian and the cat he adopted while they were filming in Panama. The kitty got their very own costume, and fans are obsessed. In fact, the tweet has since gotten over 60,000 likes.

"David Dastmalchian adopted a stray cat who approached him during the filming of The Suicide Squad in Panama, and costume designer Judiana Makovsky sewed a little Polka Dot Man outfit for the cat, named Bubblegum," @gynoidprincess wrote. You can check out the adorable images in the tweet below:

David Dastmalchian adopted a stray cat who approached him during the filming of The Suicide Squad in Panama, and costume designer Judiana Makovsky sewed a little Polka Dot Man outfit for the cat, named Bubblegum. pic.twitter.com/WfyigTj8eV — Samantha Barber (@gynoidprincess) August 13, 2021

Dastmalchian spoke with ComicBook.com and a group of other journalists on the set of The Suicide Squad, and he opened up about how he relates to the character, how his powers will come to be an asset for Task Force X, and how he was shocked he didn't remember Polka-Dot Man from the comics.

"I was embarrassed, to be honest, because the name sparked a bit of a memory," Dastmalchian said. "Abner is a really wonderful character... I feel like there's some thread between myself and this character in that parts of my life, I think, that I never appreciated or thought anything about what I had to offer maybe was either cool or powerful or interesting, and then certain circumstances arose in my life, and probably my wife and my friends who've made me feel like that. There's this kindredness between me and Abner in that in that sense."

“Polka-Dot Man is great," Gunn recently told Total Film. "I went and looked online, 'Who’s the dumbest DC character of all time?' and it was Polka-Dot Man. We’ve turned that character who’s a sad, pathetic character into a character who’s depressed because people think he’s stupid. He has a very tragic story that you learn about throughout the film – to be able to add depth to characters who are thought of as the silliest is a fun thing for me to do."

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theatres and is available to watch on HBO Max.