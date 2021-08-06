The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals If He Would Direct a Harley Quinn Solo Movie

✖

We're just a few weeks away from the debut of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's irreverent take on the DC Films universe. In addition to a slew of new characters, the film will feature franchise veterans, including Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Fans are curious to see exactly how Gunn takes Harley's story to new heights — and in a recent Q&A on Instagram, he revealed that he wouldn't be opposed to working with the character more. As Gunn put it, he "definitely would" be interested in making a Harley solo movie.

(Photo: James Gunn / Instagram)

Of course, there is the caveat that Robbie has pointed out that Harley might not lend herself to a true solo film, as the actress has expressed a desire to see the character joined by friends. This partially led to last year's Birds of Prey, which saw Harley joining forces with some of DC's most beloved female characters.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film," Robbie shared with Collider in 2018. "She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it."

But with ongoing rumors about a Gotham City Sirens movie — and potentially a Birds vs. Sirens crossover — there could end up being an avenue for Gunn to potentially deal with the character again.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.