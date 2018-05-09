Margot Robbie Describes ‘Birds of Prey’ as “R-Rated Girl Gang Film”

Margot Robbie’s performance of Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe’s Suicide Squad quickly became the film’s standout character, which helped pave the way for the upcoming Robbie-produced Birds of Prey film. The actress recently detailed what fans can expect from the film and explained how the key to Quinn is her dynamic with other characters.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie shared with Collider. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Harley’s future in the DCEU is somewhat complicated, with a Suicide Squad sequel, a Joker origin film, and a Gotham City Sirens movie all reportedly in the works and featuring the character. Robbie’s involvement as a producer seemingly makes Birds of Prey the frontrunner of which project will come to fruition first. Dead Pigs director Cathy Yan is attached to direct the film.

“And then, of course, having a female director to tell that story. And giving a female director the chance to do big budget stuff,” Robbie continued. “They always get ‘Here’s the tiny little film’… I was like, ‘I love action. I love action films. I’m a girl. What, are we meant to only like a specific thing’? So it was a hugely important to find a female director for this, if possible. But at the end of the day — male, female — the best director gets the job and Cathy was the best director.”

In addition to her live-action exploits, Harley Quinn will be getting her own animated series on DC’s new streaming service DC Universe, which is slated to debut later this year.

Birds of Prey currently does not have a release date, nor do any of the other films set to feature Harley Quinn.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

