The Suicide Squad Director Reveals Why One of Harley Quinn's Tattoos Was Removed

✖

With the release of The Suicide Squad drawing near, fans are analyzing and picking apart different elements of the film's already-released marketing material. One of the highlights of all of that has been Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who will be appearing onscreen after 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Fans have noticed how Harley's look has continued to evolve in The Suicide Squad, including not having her "Damaged" face tattoo. According to a recent Instagram Q&A from The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn, the removal of the tattoo won't be addressed in the movie — but was because neither he nor Robbie was fond of it.

(Photo: James Gunn / Instagram)

Given how Harley's tattoos already evolved over Birds of Prey — with her updating many of her Joker-specific ones following their break-up — it makes sense that her look would continue to evolve, as she has become even more liberated.

"You get to see another side of Harley [in The Suicide Squad]," Robbie recently explained to ComicBook.com. "It's interesting. You keep getting to meet her at different points in her life, as if a couple of years have gone by. Of course, the films aren't directly connected, but as an actor, I can map it out in a chronological sense. So, it's fun to see 'Okay, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mister J?' 'What is she like now, after they've broken up? And what is she going to be like in another couple of years' time?' I love seeing her at these different stages of her life."

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

Are you excited to see Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.