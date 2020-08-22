The Suicide Squad: Harley Quinn Has a New Tattoo in DC FanDome Footage

✖

DC FanDome has been absolutely blowing fans away all Saturday, providing never-before-seen looks at upcoming movies, TV shows, video games, comics, and more. One of the biggest events of the day so far has absolutely been The Suicide Squad, with the film's cast and crew uniting for a truly epic panel. In addition to a teaser video introducing the film's roster of characters, the panel also included a truly epic behind-the-scenes sizzle reel. The video provided fans with multiple looks at the new costumes worn by Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn -- including a pretty awesome detail. One shot of the teaser showcases a new tattoo on Harley's back, which proclaims that she's "Property of No One".

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

The tattoo serves as a visual representation of Harley's arc in the DC Universe, after she's broken up with The Joker (Jared Leto) and established herself as her own antihero. After "Property of The Joker" factored so heavily into Harley's Suicide Squad get-up, this Easter egg acknowledges her newfound freedom - which was covered in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - in a subtle way.

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Robbie explained of the film in a previous interview. "And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

“I always have such a ball playing Harley Quinn. Every time I’ve done it, I learn new things about her, and this movie’s no different," Robbie said in a recent DC FanDome promo video. "When Harley’s put in a different group of people, and put in a different place, you’re going to see different aspects of her personality coming out, depending on how she feels about those people or the things she’s doing. So you get to see new sides of Harley again, and she’s in a new group of people, a big group of people, and it’s insane. As always, it’s crazy fun.”

The Suicide Squad is expected to also include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher. John Cena, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in the film.

