The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares King Shark Fan Cam Set to Baby Shark

The first official trailer for The Suicide Squad was released this week and DC fans are super excited to see the group of anti-heroes and villains team up to save the day. One character who fans were especially excited to see in the trailer was King Shark, who we just learned is being played by legendary actor, Sylvester Stallone. Stallone posted on social media this week to celebrate King Shark's debut, and he's not the only one. Director James Gunn took to Twitter to share a hilarious King Shark fan cam set to the infamous song "Baby Shark."

Gunn just captioned the video "lol," which really says it all. You can check out the fan cam in the tweet below, but beware... the song WILL get stuck in your head!

Earlier this week, Gunn answered some fan questions about the trailer and revealed why King Shark was changed from a hammerhead to a great white. "I did tests with the hammerhead design, which I love & originally thought I’d use. But having eyes on the sides far apart made it incredibly awkward shooting interactions with other people. You couldn’t really see him looking at the other person & the shots tended to be too wide," Gunn explained.

At the end of last year, Stallone revealed in an Instagram post that he was cast in a secret role for The Suicide Squad, and teased that the movie was a "spectacular effort."

"I saw it and it's unbelievable, so I'm very proud to be included," Stallone wrote at the time. "I can't tell you anything more about it because you're going to have to wait and see that, but it's going to be well worth the wait. Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.