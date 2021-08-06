The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Impressive Margot Robbie Stunt

✖

The Suicide Squad is finally here and features many awesome moments from the movie's vast cast of characters. DC fans were especially excited to see the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, a role she also played in the 2016 Suicide Squad as well as Birds of Prey. In the movie, Harley has a pretty epic escape scene in which she uses her toes to remove a set of keys from a dead body. Director James Gunn has said in the past that his biggest regret is not better showcasing the fact that Robbie did her own stunt for the scene. Clearly, he's still trying to make up for it, because he just shared a cool behind-the-scenes photo from the scene in question.

"From the monitor. Gettin’ keys. #thesuicidesquad #BehindTheScenes," Gunn wrote. "This and what follows is the best Harley scene ever," Steve Agee (John Economos/on-set King Shark) replied. You can check out the photo below:

"The hardest thing I asked her to do was something I never thought she would be able to do," Gunn said of Robbie's daring escape during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "There's a scene in which Margot is being hung up by handcuffs over her head and she has to get her toes along a dead body and pick a key off of the dead body, flip her toes backwards to put the key into the lock over her head, unlock it, and then come down, straight. And she is like a human swiss army knife [and] was able to flip herself backwards to do this. And I'm watching this it was honestly my favorite — torturing Margot was my favorite day — watching the scene with her flipping backwards was just beyond incredible, and I was so happy that it worked and I was mesmerized by it. And then I got into the editing room with the footage, and you have this little cuff next to your ear, on your outfit that covers her face so it looks like it's a stunt person doing it in the movie, and it's my biggest regret all movie is that with the scissors. I was so mesmerized that you're doing it I wasn't looking."

"You get to see another side of Harley [in The Suicide Squad]," Robbie previously explained to ComicBook.com. "It's interesting. You keep getting to meet her at different points in her life, as if a couple of years have gone by. Of course, the films aren't directly connected, but as an actor, I can map it out in a chronological sense. So, it's fun to see 'Okay, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mister J?' 'What is she like now, after they've broken up? And what is she going to be like in another couple of years' time?' I love seeing her at these different stages of her life."

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max.