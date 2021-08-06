The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Biggest Regret with Key Harley Quinn Scene

✖

The Suicide Squad is finally being released in two weeks, and DC fans are eager to see where director James Gunn takes the story. Gunn has made it clear you don't need to see the 2016 Suicide Squad in order to understand his new one, but there are some characters who will be returning, including Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Gunn has teased a lot of excitement for the beloved character, who was last seen in Birds of Prey. Yesterday, Gunn appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside Robbie and John Cena (Peacemaker), and he shared a story about a key Harley scene.

"The hardest thing I asked her to do was something I never thought she would be able to do," Gunn said of Robbie. "There's a scene in which Margot is being hung up by handcuffs over her head and she has to get her toes along a dead body and pick a key off of the dead body, flip her toes backwards to put the key into the lock over her head, unlock it, and then come down, straight. And she is like a human swiss army knife [and] was able to flip herself backwards to do this. And I'm watching this it was honestly my favorite — torturing Margot was my favorite day — watching the scene with her flipping backwards was just beyond incredible, and I was so happy that it worked and I was mesmerized by it. And then I got into the editing room with the footage, and you have this little cuff next to your ear, on your outfit that covers her face so it looks like it's a stunt person doing it in the movie, and it's my biggest regret all movie is that with the scissors. I was so mesmerized that you're doing it I wasn't looking."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.