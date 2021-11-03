The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Table Read

The Suicide Squad is now available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. The DC movie was helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, who often treats his social media followers to behind-the-scenes content. Recently, he’s shown off a neat video of the movie’s prop master creating some footprints for King Shark, and also posted an awesome look at some of the little details created by the art department for Peacemaker’s jail cell. In Gunn’s latest Instagram post, he shared new photos from The Suicide Squad’s table read, which includes fun reaction shots from some of the movie’s iconic cast.

“Never-before-seen photos from the table read for #TheSuicideSquad. September 2019,” Gunn wrote. Many of the movie’s stars commented on the post. “Let’s go back!!!!,” Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2) replied. “Thank you again for letting me read from under the table! #VeryShy,” Flula Borg (Javelin) joked. “Miss you!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” David Dastmalchian wrote. “👏👏👏👏👏,” Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) added. You can check out the photos below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Suicide Squad is not the end of Gunn’s rein with DC. The director is re-teaming up with John Cena (Peacemaker) for a new HBO Max series. The first Peacemaker trailer debuted at DC FanDome last month, and there was a whole lot to unpack from the footage.

Peacemaker is set to star Cena in the titular role as well as The Suicide Squad‘s Holland and Steve Agee (John Economos) as well as franchise newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. The Suicide Squad‘s post-credit scene revealed if the new show would be a sequel or prequel to the movie, and Gunn recently teased what fans can expect from the story.

“Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from,” Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker‘s place in the DCEU timeline. “There’s a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series.”

The Suicide Squad is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on January 13th on HBO Max.