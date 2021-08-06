The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Terrifying Weasel Cosplay

✖

The Suicide Squad was finally released at the beginning of the month and its large cast of characters gives DC fans the chance to try out a whole bunch of cosplay options. Occasionally, the movie's stars will share and react to some epic costumes, and it's always fun to see the detail put into the looks. We've even seen photos of animals dressed as human characters, but a new favorite cosplay features a human dressed as an animal character. Director James Gunn took to Instagram today to show off a Weasel costume, and it's perfectly terrifying.

"Rhylee Passfield (@rhyleep) is gonna win all sort of cosplay Oscars for this #Weasel costume," Gunn wrote. "So well done omg," Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2) commented. "The outfit of my dreams! and night mares also," Flula Borg (Javelin) added. "Our Weasel Crush Wednesday," the official account for The Suicide Squad wrote. Rhylee Passfield, the cosplayer in the photo, also commented. "Omg omg omg OMGGGG THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SHARING!!! You are an absolute legend." You can check out the photo in the post below:

Gunn's brother, Sean Gunn, plays Weasel in The Suicide Squad and explained the following before the movie was released: "This is not a man in a weasel suit. This is a real weasel," he shared. "He's really a giant weasel in a little bit of a man's body."

Sean Gunn also took to Instagram today to joke that there will be a Weasel spin-off alongside Nathan Fillion's T.D.K. AKA The Detachable Kid. "Thrilled to announce my new show 'T.D.K & the Weasel' with @nathanfillion coming soon to HBOMax!* *note: some information in this post may be untrue," Gunn wrote. "My catchphrase is, 'Let’s see you WEASEL your way out of this one.' And I lean on the word Weasel really hard," Fillion joked in the comments.

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi as Ratcatcher.

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theatres and is available to watch on HBO Max.