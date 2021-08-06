The Suicide Squad’s Sean Gunn Jokes About a Weasel and TDK Spin-Off That We Wish Was Real

✖

James Gunn's latest movie, The Suicide Squad, is finally out and features a star-studded line-up of actors, including some longtime collaborators of Gunn's. Two of those actors are Nathan Fillion and Gunn's brother, Sean Gunn, who play T.D.K AKA The Detachable Kid and Weasel, respectively. The movie's cast and crew have been sharing a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content since the movie was released, and a new post from Seas Gunn teases an HBO Max series that we wish was real.

"Thrilled to announce my new show 'T.D.K & the Weasel' with @nathanfillion coming soon to HBOMax!* *note: some information in this post may be untrue," Gunn joked. "My catchphrase is, 'Let’s see you WEASEL your way out of this one.' And I lean on the word Weasel really hard," Fillion joked in the comments. "…and announcings Javelin as the awkwerd naybor," Flula Borg added. You can check out Gunn's post below:

"I don't know much about what it was like for the other movie. I know from talking to Joel Kinnaman a little bit that they got to be close but all I can comment on was my experience with this film which was that it was just a remarkable group of actors," Sean Gunn said in an interview with The Movie Dweeb. "It kind of just goes to show you what the modern tentpole movie can be, that you'd have 15, 20 accomplished actors who have extensive resumes and have done all sorts of brilliant work, and every part of it wore that out. Every day on set you could tell, not only that I was working with good people, but everybody was really tremendous language. Pardon my language but everybody was on top of their sh*t. Everyone got along great and I would go in the trenches... I would go into the trenches of movie making with every single one of those people again."

As for Fillion, the actor recently spoke with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis and explained how he and Gunn collaborated on his character. T.D.K. AKA is one of two original characters making a debut in The Suicide Squad. Fillion joked, "My participation in the invention of the character kind of went like this. James saying, 'Here's how it's going to go.' And me saying, 'That sounds good.' That's what I call dissipation."

"I take a lot of credit. It's all about the function of the character in the story," Fillion added. "What is his function in the story? And TDK's abilities, for me, clearly spelled out his function and I got it. I know exactly what you need. I know what you're looking for. I know what you want. Boom. Let's do this. I get it."

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theatres and is available to watch on HBO Max. While Weasel and T.D.K may not be getting their own series, John Cena's Peacemaker is coming to HBO Max next year.