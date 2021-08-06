The Suicide Squad: Epic Cosplay Features a Snake Dressed as Polka-Dot Man

✖

DC fans are only three months away from finally getting to see The Suicide Squad, the highly-anticipated movie from director James Gunn. The film is expected to feature some returning DCEU characters, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), and Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman). However, there are also many new characters to look forward to, including Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian). The Suicide Squad may not be out yet, but Polka-Dot Man is already a hit cosplay idea. As soon as the first footage from the movie was revealed during DC FanDome last year, people started cosplaying as the character. Today, Gunn took to Twitter to share the Polka-Dot Man cosplay to end all cosplays because this costume is being worn by a snake!

Last month, the popular Twitter account @Cat_Cosplay shared the photos for April Fool's Day. The images have made their way to Gunn, who tweeted, "Someone dressed up their snake like Polka-Dot Man." You can check out the images below:

In addition to appearing in The Suicide Squad, Dastmalchian is also expected to reprise the role in Peacemaker, the spin-off series Gunn and John Cena have been busy filming in Canada. The show is also expected to feature Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

As for The Suicide Squad, the rest of the cast includes Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

How do you feel about the snake cosplay shared by Gunn? Tell us in the comments!

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in 2022.