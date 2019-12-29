The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shares Sneak Peek of Jim Lee Art

James Gunn is best known for directing Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s currently taking a break from that side of the comic book world to shoot a film for DC. Gunn is currently working on The Suicide Squad and has been updating fans on the filmmaking process via Instagram with various photos. One of the director’s latest posts is a tease of a piece of artwork given to him by Jim Lee, the comic book artist/writer/editor who is the current Co-publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics. Gunn could only show a tiny piece of the picture but wants fans to remind him to share the full thing once the upcoming film is released.

“Undoubtedly the most shocking Christmas gift I got this year was a big piece of comic book cover art by the great @jimlee he did after hanging with us for a few days on the set of #TheSuicideSquad. It features all of the characters from our movie, with a little tiny me in the background directing things. Unfortunately, I can’t show you the art as it would reveal our characters and their costumes — well, other than the non-spoilery little tiny me in the background. But please remind me when the characters are fully revealed to share the whole thing with you guys. And especially – thanks Jim! What a great way to end what has been one of the best and most fulfilling years of my life working with you and all the folks on #TheSuicideSquad,” Gunn wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, including Zachary Levi, who plays Shazam in the DC movies.

“Dude. Yes! 👌,” Levi wrote.

“So cool isn’t it?,” Gunn replied.

The upcoming DC Extended Universe film is set to star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

Warner Bros. opens The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.