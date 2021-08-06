The Suicide Squad McFarlane Toys Figure Wave is Up For Pre-Order

McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for their wave of 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figures based on James Gunn's upcoming film The Suicide Squad. The wave features a Collect to Build King Shark figure and multiple exclusives - one of which is The Gold Label King Shark Megafig which includes McFarlane's first-ever DC Collector Card holder.

Each The Suicide Squad DC Multiverse figure includes accessories and a collectible art card. As noted, this is a Collect to Build wave, so the figures will come packaged with 1 of 4 pieces that you'll need to build King Shark. Unmasked variants of Bloodsport and Peacemaker are exclusives, as is the King Shark Megafig Gold Label figure, which features a moving jaw, two accessories, and the aforementioned card holder. Pre-orders are available via the links below.

"In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese."

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th. If you haven't signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.