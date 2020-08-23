Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Supportive of James Gunn’s New Vision

✖

The upcoming DC movie, The Suicide Squad, had a huge presence at DC FanDome yesterday. Fans got a first glimpse at the upcoming movie and all of its characters, and people are extremely excited to see the group of villains and anti-heroes get another shot on the big screen. The film's producer has made it clear that this movie is not a sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad, which was directed by David Ayer. Ayer's film was poorly received by fans and critics, but that's not stopping the director from being supportive of Gunn's opportunity.

First, Ayer shared a post by Gunn, which featured the new footage of the film, and captioned it with a heart. This caused a sweet little conversation between the two directors. “@DavidAyerMovies has been a great guy & a great support to me from the go, & I’ll always appreciate it,” Gunn wrote. “I’m just a fan. I knew you were going to crush it - but seeing you went old school with the looks and vibe - tells me it’s going to be insaaaane 🙌🏻,” Ayer replied. You can check out the tweets below:

I’m just a fan. I knew you were going to crush it - but seeing you went old school with the looks and vibe - tells me it’s going to be insaaaane 🙌🏻 https://t.co/F1q8vSznc1 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 23, 2020

Recently, a fan asked Gunn about the possibility of an "Ayer Cut" of the first Suicide Squad, and Gunn was in support of the idea, saying he'd "be okay with whatever @DavidAyerMovies & Warners wanted to release with that no problem."

The Suicide Squad cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

