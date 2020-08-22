The Suicide Squad Reveals Harley Quinn's New Costume

✖

The Suicide Squad revealed what Harley Quinn’s new costume for the film looks like. Fans didn’t know what tack James Gunn was going to take with the character’s new look in the upcoming DC Comics film. Now, at DC FanDome, they have some real answers (Check out all the character looks up above.) Margot Robbie’s character will be rocking some different looks over the course of the film, but the main costume looks to be inspired by a bunch of sources including the recent animated series. Pants are the first big change-up coming in The Suicide Squad along with that leather jacket with plenty of reinforced panels. It would seem that fans are getting a version of Harley that forefronts just how deadly she can be. Needless to say, the entire fanbase is over the moon about this entire setup.

Birds of Prey costume designer Erin Benach told Vanity Fair that the change was made to create a thematic break from the last time we saw Harley in action.

“We wanted to make sure there was a visual departure from the way she looked in Suicide Squad because she’s different,” she explained. “She’s without the Joker, she’s no longer the girlfriend, and what does that say? What does that mean? If she’s just on her own, what clothes did she choose to wear?”

For Gunn, the intention here might not be too different from that. In a way, he and the marketing around the film are showing fans that this is not a reboot of the 2016 feature at all. In the trailers, Idris Elba said he was surprised this thing even exists. The trailer told the audience that it would take on the form and tone of a 1970s war movie, but Gunn’s directorial flourishes would bring some humor and color to the entire movie. So, there’s clearly a lot more going on in The Suicide Squad than what appears on the surface.

Viola Davis is back as Amanda Waller, along with Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. New characters include Elba as Bloodsport, Cena as Peacemaker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Juan Diego Botto as Presidente General Silvio Luna, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Daniela Melchoir as Ratcatcher, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, and Alice Braga as Sol Soria.

The Suicide Squad is currently slated for release on August 6, 2021.

