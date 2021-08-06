The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Confirms Trailer Release Date

✖

DC fans have remained undeniably hyped to see The Suicide Squad, as James Gunn's take on the iconic team of comic antiheroes is confirmed to hit theaters and HBO Max in August of this year. Even with a massive presence at the DC FanDome virtual convention last year, fans still have yet to see an official trailer for the film — but it looks like that's soon about to change. On Thursday, Gunn took to Twitter to confirm that the trailer for The Suicide Squad will be released on Friday, March 26th, all while sharing a look at the film's red-band trailer warning.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.