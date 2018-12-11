‘The Walking Dead’ Star Katelyn Nacon Wants to Play DC Comics’ “Complex” Raven

Katelyn Nacon, who plays Hilltop medic Enid on The Walking Dead, wants to suit up as DC Comics’ Teen Titans superheroine Raven.

“Well, it’s not Marvel — mostly because I feel there’s not a lot of young Marvel girl superheroes, even in the comic books. And if there are, they’re not very well known,” Nacon answered during a Q&A at San Jose Fan Fest when asked which Marvel superhero she’d like to play.

“But for the longest time I always thought it would be so cool to play Raven from the DC comic books. Because I mean, your dad is Satan? Oh my God! That’s a lot of complexness and messed up crap going on in there. So I’ve always thought that would be one of the coolest things.”

Raven is the tele-empathetic half-breed daughter of a human woman and Emperor Trigon, an interdimensional Devil-like being of immense power.

A tenured member of young superhero group the Teen Titans, the dark and moody Raven-slash-Rachel-Roth appears in live-action on DC Universe streaming series Titans, where she’s portrayed by Teagan Croft.

Nacon lamented last October she “missed [her] chance” to play Raven on Titans, adding the character is who she “always wanted to play.”

The 19-year-old actress has also expressed an interest in Batgirl, the Batman protégé whose spinoff movie is now in the works at studio Warner Bros., who are being “super supportive” of the project centered around Barbara Gordon, daughter of Gotham police chief Jim Gordon (J.K. Simmons).

Nacon’s longtime Walking Dead co-star Ross Marquand, who plays Aaron on the zombie drama and who took over the role of Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War, suggested the actress for one of the most prominent members of Marvel mutant group the X-Men.

“You’d be a really good Shadowcat, Kitty Pryde. You’d be a really good — right?” Marquand said during the Fan Fest panel, drawing a show of agreement from the audience. “I think you’d be really good at that.”

Marquand, a noted comic book fan, added Nacon would be “maybe even better than Ellen Page,” who played the character across three X-Men movies, acknowledging topping Page in the role as “a tall order.”

The Walking Dead returns with the back half of Season Nine Sunday, February 10 on AMC.