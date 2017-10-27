There Is a Surprising Halloween Tradition at the ‘Arrow’ Offices

If you think a lot of your favorite characters are dead on Arrow, you are not the only one: even members of the crew mourn the loss of some of those characters — literally, when it’s close to Halloween.

We can’t say whether the practice still continues, but recently, ComicBook.com learned that there were daily reminders of some of the characters Arrow had lost hanging in the production offices.

“Every Halloween, our casting director would put tombstones on the walls leading to his office for all the characters who met their demise on Arrow,” executive producer Wendy Mericle revealed during ComicBook.com’s podcast commentary for the season 5 finale. “That was a very crowded wall, and that was in season 3!”

That graveyard got a little bigger in the season five finale, when the show killed off Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman), Constantin Kovar (Dolph Lundgren), Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra), and possibly other characters on the island.

The season 6 premiere added to the bodycount again, with the death of Samantha Clayton (Anna Hopkins). A number of characters last seen on the island, including Talia and Nyssa al Ghul and the Team Arrow turncoat Artemis, are missing and presumed dead.

