There’s No New ‘Supergirl’ Tonight

Last week on Supergirl, Nia made her debut as Dreamer and Ben Lockwood, also known as the Agent of Liberty, was released from jail with the blessing of the president. It’s a situation that fans are eager to see how it plays out but unfortunately, when fans tune into The CW tonight they’re not going to find a new adventure for the Girl of Steel. There isn’t a new episode of Supergirl tonight.

As with Arrow, Black Lightning, The Flash, and the majority of the network’s programming, Supergirl is taking a brief break until next week. The brief break echoes a similar hiatus last February when the shows went on pause due to NBC’s broadcast of The Olympics, though this time without a major sporting event for people to tune into, it appears that the shows are simply taking a break, giving a bit of breathing room before the shows start ramping up for the end of their seasons later this year.

For fans of Supergirl, that means that when the series does return next week, it will be for “What’s So Funny ‘Bout Truth, Justice, and the American Way?”

The episode takes its title from the story in Action Comics #755 by Joe Kelly and Doug Mahnke that first introduced Manchester Black and The Elite. In the issue, The Elite use force to try and prove that Superman treats criminals too gently, and that the world would be better if he stepped aside and let the truly “strong” rule — but that does not work out particularly well for them.

The story explores Superman’s role in the world, not just as “guy who fights bad guys,” but as something larger–the guy who has to be the moral compass for the other heroes of the world. Superman is so vastly powerful, he could do serious damage to villains–and the rest of the planet–if he wasn’t such a supremely decent person. For that reason, he’s often underestimated as soft, weak or (in the case of readers) uninteresting. This story sees him let loose — if briefly — to illustrate why he can’t do so more often. It’s an exploration that fits very well with this season of Supergirl, given the complex issues of alien and human relationships, the growing anti-alien sentiment, and even Supergirl’s own relationship with her sister, Alex.

You can check out the synopsis for the episode below.

SUPERGIRL FACES OFF AGAINST THE ELITE

Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) breaks out of prison with the help of his new team, The Elite, who are set on punishing the anti-alien forces. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) pulls double duty as she tries to apprehend Manchester Black and his team as well as deal with a shocking new development with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer).

Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Eric Carrasco & Aadrita Mukerji.

Supergirl airs on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Charmed on The CW. “What’s So Funny ‘Bout Truth, Justice, and the American Way?” debuts on March 3.