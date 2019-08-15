This Photo of Al Pacino Proves He Would Make the Perfect Constantine Actor

Al Pacino has been in a ton of different roles over the course of his legendary career. This week, he showed up for the press events for Simone with a very distinct look that had the Twitterverse thinking comic books. Pacino’s blonde hair and trenchcoat made him looks something like a wizened John Constantine. The results are uncanny when you see the pictures for yourself.

A possible run at the Hellblazer wouldn’t be the actor’s first brush with magical fare as audiences will remember his part in The Devil’s Advocate as John Milton. That suspenseful turn might indicate the actor would be right at home snarking at demons and playing things low-key. At 79-years-old though, it might be a little late for all these capes and monsters at this point in his career. That is if he even wanted a similar role in the first place.

Fans of Constantine can look to the Arrowverse for their fix in the meantime. The CW has accumulated a pretty significant array of DC Comics characters over the years, including a very enjoyable portrayal of John Constantine. Matt Ryan initially began playing the character on NBC’s Constantine, then found a second life on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow. The show looks to be his home for the time being. During the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour, president of The CW Mark Pedowitz revealed that there have not been talks of reviving Constantine. He wanted to let fans know that Ryan’s portrayal of the character will be firmly tied to Legends’ next Big Bad.

The final episodes of Legends Season 4 essentially set the stage, with the reveal that Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) – the young girl that John regrets dooming to Hell – had grown into a rather vengeful adult. Astra was seen casting the souls of various evil historical figures into the real world In the last scene of the Season 4 finale. Those should cause a problem for the Legends in the upcoming season.

“In the finale, we are going to see a terribly nuanced version of Astra.” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com. “She, unlike most people in Hell, isn’t going to appear evil through and through. Should we have the chance to continue the story next season, there’s a flipside to the coin of this girl — now woman — who resents him and had been corrupted by her experience. She blames him for everything that went wrong in her life.”

“Again, I feel like there’s a chance to get underneath all that.” Klemmer continued. “For us, it’s just always about revealing new sides of these characters that you think you know inside and out. I never would have thought that John Constantine would fit in with the Legends and onboard the Waverider, but I think for next season, we want to keep digging deep on this guy, because obviously he feels pretty bottomless. He’s a bottomless pit of darkness, but also, there’s no end to the pathos and the tragedy. There is such a pure impulse to what John does. Beneath all the self-loathing, he’s such noble man. I guess that’s why we keep wanting to know what happens next, because it’s like he’s endlessly fascinating.”

The fifth season of Legends of Tomorrow is expected to debut in early 2020.

CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Getty Images