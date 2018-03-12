This Week on The CW for the Week of March 4th

With Riverdale having returned from its month-long break this week, The CW‘s shows are officially back, and, let us tell you, it’s good to be back. All of The CW shows were solid this past week, leaving viewers with a lot to think about as we head towards a new week.

The various CW shows kept audiences busy. Ray found himself temporarily aligning with Nora Darhk on Legends of Tomorrow, Liv got to be a lady who lunches on iZombie, Barry had to stop a nuclear bomb on The Flash, and Lady Eve met her end on Black Lightning while Jughead and Veronica tried to level the playing field with a kiss on Riverdale. However, despite the diverse adventures, there were a lot of little themes and interesting things of note that traced across the network’s weekly programming. As always, not every theme is universal, but we’ve compiled a list of the little gems you might have missed on The CW shows for the week of March 4th.

Bad Hair for Days

Yes, we noted the weird hair situation last week, but it looks like no one on The CW got themselves to a stylist. Instead ,viewers were treated to some seriously bad wigs. On Legends, Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) still had the odd-looking straight hair, but it was fully usurped by Young Damien Darhk’s (Neal McDonough) weird shaggy, stringing blond bowl cut number that was supposed to be 1960s-esque. Rounding out the bad hair trifecta this week was Liv’s (Rose McIver) fancy rich lady wig in iZombie‘s “Blue Bloody”. We can’t wait to see if next week’s hair improves or continues to get our notice for being spectacularly bad.

Unintentional Marvel Homages

Unless you’re living under a rock, you’re probably getting super hyped for Avengers: Infinity War, and if you are getting super hyped for Avengers: Infinity War, you probably also have seen Black Panther. This week, Legends of Tomorrow had two interesting nods to Marvel’s most recent and upcoming movies. First, the show introduced a new method of time travel to the Arrowverse by revealing that the Darhks and their group use something called a “time stone” to bounce around history and the future. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because it is also the name of one of Marvel’s Infinity Stones, those super fun objects of power Thanos is after in Avengers: Infinity War.

But the Marvel homage didn’t stop there. Amaya and Zari make a trip to the astral plane during this week’s episode in an attempt to try to locate Amaya’s stolen Anansi Totem. It’s very similar to the spiritual ritual in Black Panther where Wakandan kings visit the ancestors as part of the coronation ritual. Unfortunately for Amaya and Zari, the only power they discovered is that Amaya’s totem has been flipped to Mallus’ evil control.

Dead Mom Issues, Dads Edition

Considering that DC isn’t Disney property, you can’t really blame them for always killing the mother, but they do have the market on the dads left behind having issues moving on cornered. First, on Legends, Damien somewhat awkwardly talks about wanting to get back into the dating world to Nora, and he’s even using Upswipez to look for a potential hot date. Then, on The Flash, Harry (Tom Cavanaugh) clashes with his daughter Jesse (Violett Beane) over his inability to move on from her mother’s death. We’re pretty sure Harry’s not looking to date any time soon.

Do You Believe in the resurrection?

In comic books, death is often not permanent, and the same goes for the DC Comics-inspired shows this week. On Black Lightning, Lala (William Catlett) suddenly returned from the dead, waking up in a hotel room potentially haunted by LaWanda, the woman he murdered in “Lawanda: The Book of Hope.” Later on Arrow, Roy Harper (Colton Hanes) was “presumed” dead thanks to his taking the fall for Oliver back in Season Three. Of course, Team Arrow, as well as audiences, knew he wasn’t really dead, but his return was still a nice surprise. Also, not really returning from the dead? Laurel Lance. Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) made her return to Star City, impersonating the deceased Black Canary and no doubt making things a lot more complicated for the heroes.

Did you catch something we missed this week? Sound off in the comments below!

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c with iZombie following at 9/8c. The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c with Black Lightning following at 9/8c. Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c. Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c.

