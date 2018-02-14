Thomas Haden Church Has Secret Superhero Movie Role

More than a decade ago, acclaimed actor Thomas Haden Church played the Marvel villain Flint Marko, AKA the Sandman, in Spider-Man 3. And while it’s unlikely he’d ever appear in another Spidey movie, the actor revealed he returned to the comic book movie genre recently.

He just can’t say what it is yet.

Church spoke about the new season of Divorce on HBO with JoBlo when he made the revelation, after they asked if he’d return to cape-centric films despite the poor reception to his first go around the block.

“I’m not supposed to talk about it, but I actually have returned, but not in the Marvel world, it’s another world, but it is in that genre of superheroes and supervillains,” Church said. “I’m not supposed to talk about it, it’s a movie I shot last year. They’re trying to keep it-and good luck to ’em-with, y’know, today man, I’m surprised it hasn’t already kinda been revealed.”

As JoBlo’s report states, it could very much be Aquaman from DC Films. The first followup to Justice League already has an all-star cast, including Jason Momoa reprising his role as the titular character. He’s joined by Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, and many more.

That film shot in Australia last summer and is set to come out in December this year. It seems to be the likely candidate, but it’s not the only non-Marvel superhero film that was in production in 2017.

There’s a ton of buzz around the Hellboy reboot, with David Harbour in the lead role. Little is known about the movie, which doesn’t come out until January 2019, though some of the cast has been announced. It is a lower budget affair in comparison to Aquaman, but is star-studded none the less. Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, and Daniel Dae Kim all have key roles in the film, though there is room for more surprises to be announced.

Considering how little we know about each of these films, both of them seem equally viable to feature an appearance from Church at this point.

Unless there’s a super secret project no one knows about that completed filming sometime last year, but that seems way more unlikely.

Aquaman premieres in theaters on December 21st.

Hellboy premieres on January 11th.