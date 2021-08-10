Robin Comes Out as Bisexual in New Batman Comic
Tim Drake, one of the DC characters to go by the name Robin, is bisexual. Tim came to this realization in today's Batman: Urban Legends #6, the latest installment of DC Comics' ongoing Batman Family anthology series (SPOILERS follow). Robin stars in the story "Sum of Our Parts," by writer Meghan Fitzmartin, artist Belén Ortega, colorist Alejandro Sánchez, and letterer Pat Brosseau. The story concludes with today's third chapter as Robin rescues Bernard from being sacrificed by the Chaos Monsters. Fighting side-by-side with Bernard, Tim has a "lightbulb moment." Later, in his civilian persona, Tim agrees to go on a date with Bernard.
That's the end of "Sum of Our Parts," but not the end of Tim's story. His journey continues in Batman: Urban Legends #10, releasing in December.
Tim Drake fans are expressing great joy at this development online, having felt that DC was building towards this revelation for the character for some time. You can see some of what they're saying below.
It's turning out to be a big week for Tim Drake fans. In addition to this milestone moment in Batman: Urban Legends, Tim will join the cast of HBO Max's Titans live-action series, played by Jay Lycurgo, when the show returns for its third season on August 12th.
What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Batman: Urban Legends #6 is on sale now.
- Batman: Urban Legends #6
- (W) CHIP ZDARSKY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, MATTHEW ROSENBERG (A) EDDY BARROWS, MARCUS TO, TREVOR HAIRSINE, BELÉN ORTEGA, CHRIS SPROUSE, (CA) NICOLA SCOTT
- Red Hood: The epic “Cheer” story line reaches its conclusion, and Red Hood’s alliance with Batman will be forever changed. Will the former Dynamic Duo get the Cheerdrop drug off the streets for good? Or will they forever be at the mercy of the villain who created it? And will Red Hood find a new home for Tyler, the boy he’s sworn to protect? Tim Drake: Tim Drake is in the den of the Chaos Monsters with the other kidnapped teenagers of Gotham City. In order to free himself and the other teens, Tim will have to embrace help from his friend Bernard and hear something about himself he never knew. A brand-new chapter of Tim Drake’s life starts here, and you won’t want to miss it! Black Canary: Oracle locates some Batman weaponry, missing since The Joker War, and calls in her old friend Dinah Lance to help retrieve it! Fists will fly, the Canary will scream, and a stunning new mission begins. The ending will leave readers in shock and awe! Zealot: The HALO Corporation sent their top field agent, code name Zealot, to hunt Maxwell Lord. But the villain has a guardian angel in the form of...Wonder Woman?! A throw down for the ages will ensue!
Finally
Tim Drake finally coming out is so inspiring, DC never wanted a queer Robin but after years and years of campaigning from writers and fans it finally happened
A big thank you to Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega and Alejandro Sánchez for making this moment so beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xb5YugEYd9— Neb | 🏳️🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) August 10, 2021
Good For Him
tim drake? word? pic.twitter.com/53IRGQZ9TG— koi ✨Dracula's wifeguy 💜 Comms Open Soon! (@koidoodles) August 10, 2021
Screaming
URBAN LEGENDS SPOILERS
TIM DRAKE IS CANONICALLY BISEXUAL I ACTUALLY SCREAMED WHEN TY TAGGED ME IN THIS IM SO FUCKING HAPPY RN pic.twitter.com/UlGxFGMz4z— andrew/benji 🧸 (@BenjiLikesMyths) August 10, 2021
Canon
TIM DRAKE OFFICIALLY BEING CONFIRMED TO BE BI (ITS CANON IDC) pic.twitter.com/8bXF85VZaO— sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) August 10, 2021
AHHHHHHHH
GUYS TIM DRAKE BISEXUAL (CANON) AHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/OLmMcgUDBU— TIM DRAKE BISEXUAL (REAL) (@thirdboywonders) August 10, 2021
Stay Winning
*batman urban legends spoilers*— yehu (@comicyehu) August 10, 2021
TIM DRAKE FANS STAY FUCKING WINNING LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/JvJMPlyI47
Welcome
🌈🌈🌈 WELCOME OUT OF THE CLOSET, TIM DRAKE 🌈🌈🌈 #BatmanUrbanLegends #spoilers pic.twitter.com/zUpTllsnk7— Gotham Outsiders: A Batman Bookclub (@GothamOutsiders) August 10, 2021
Special
Tim Drake officially being LGBTQ is so special to me pic.twitter.com/xzpXqaQLJ6— Ashley💖|TheBatFamily 🦇 (@TheBat_Family) August 10, 2021
Love It
// SPOILERS I GUESS??
TIM DRAKE LIL GAY BOY OH WOW I LOVE THE NEWS pic.twitter.com/5ZUEyogKME— . (@KTSANDERS8) August 10, 2021
Great Day
Woke up and it's already a great day because Tim Drake has been confirmed as canonically bisexual 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/kVzE0LG9N7— destiny 💚 (@theyluvdestinyr) August 10, 2021