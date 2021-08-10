Robin Comes Out as Bisexual in New Batman Comic

Tim Drake, one of the DC characters to go by the name Robin, is bisexual. Tim came to this realization in today's Batman: Urban Legends #6, the latest installment of DC Comics' ongoing Batman Family anthology series (SPOILERS follow). Robin stars in the story "Sum of Our Parts," by writer Meghan Fitzmartin, artist Belén Ortega, colorist Alejandro Sánchez, and letterer Pat Brosseau. The story concludes with today's third chapter as Robin rescues Bernard from being sacrificed by the Chaos Monsters. Fighting side-by-side with Bernard, Tim has a "lightbulb moment." Later, in his civilian persona, Tim agrees to go on a date with Bernard.

That's the end of "Sum of Our Parts," but not the end of Tim's story. His journey continues in Batman: Urban Legends #10, releasing in December.

Tim Drake fans are expressing great joy at this development online, having felt that DC was building towards this revelation for the character for some time. You can see some of what they're saying below.

It's turning out to be a big week for Tim Drake fans. In addition to this milestone moment in Batman: Urban Legends, Tim will join the cast of HBO Max's Titans live-action series, played by Jay Lycurgo, when the show returns for its third season on August 12th.

