New ‘Titans’ Clip Teases Starfire’s Alien Origin

The new superhero series on DC Comics’ new streaming service will bring a hard edge to the Teen Titans, and many fans are curious about some changes to their favorite characters when Titans premieres.

A new clip from DC Universe’s upcoming series offer a glimpse at Starfire and her mysterious origin, teasing that it might not be too far off from the comic books. Check out the video at Newsweek.

In the new preview for Titans, we get glimpses of previously unseen footage of Starfire, strapped to a table and undergoing some mysterious tests or experiments. A breathing tube is fixed to her mouth, and scientists appear to be monitoring her in a strange lab.

We then catch glimpses of Starfire showing off her energy blasting powers to Beast Boy and an out-of-costume Robin, and both seem very impressed, while another scene of Raven has her commenting that Starfire is a “total badass.”

The clip cuts to a storage garage with a bunch of newspaper clippings on the walls, and Starfire examines a piece of alien writing. She seems to understand it, muttering in an unknown language. Dick Grayson asks her, “Where did you say you were from?”

“I didn’t,” she curtly responds.

It sounds like actress Anna Diop‘s take on Starfire will be a no-nonsense badass, much like Raven suggests.

The trailer for Titans has received a mixed reaction from fans, and not just for the vulgarity of the former Boy Wonder when he proclaims “F*ck Batman.” Some people have responded with racist comments at the appearance of Starfire, an orange-skinned alien in the comic books who is played by a black woman.

After receiving harassing messages on social media, Diop ended up disabling comments on her accounts.

Regardless, she remains proud of her role and of her performance in the series, as evidenced by her posts.

The series is set to be a much darker take than some fans may be used to, especially after two kid-friendly animated series based on the Teen Titans. Series producer and former Teen Titans comic writer Geoff Johns addressed that it will remain true to the heart of the classic comic books.

“There’s a story to be told in the series,” executive producer Johns said last month. “Dick Grayson is really trying to find a new place in the world — a new spot, a new life, just like all the other Titans are. They’re all lost, and they find one another to form this surrogate family.”

Titans premieres on DC Universe on October 12th.