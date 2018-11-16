‘Titans’ Jason Todd Poses With ‘Batman v Superman’s Robin Suit

The Titans universe has two Robins at the moment, and now one of the Robins from the TV universe has collided with the film universe thanks to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Curran Walters, who plays Jason Todd in the Titans series, recently came in contact with the Robin suit seen in Batman v Superman. That Robin suit became famous for appearing in Batman’s Batcave, revealing that the Joker had killed him in the film universe by having the words “HaHaHa, Joke’s On You Batman” sprawled all over it.

You can see the image of Walters posing next to the suit in the image below.

It was eventually revealed that the Robin who died was not Todd as many had expected, but was instead Dick Grayson, at least according to Zack Snyder. It seems that won’t be the avenue they continue down though, as there is a Nightwing movie in development that happens to include Grayson as the main character.

As for Todd in Titans, Grayson actor Brenton Thwaites recently described some of the tension between the former Robin and the new Robin.

“Well, Jason Todd has become a replacement for Dick Grayson, so he has fulfilled my position working for Batman,” Thwaites told ComicBook.com. “So there’s a little bit of tension in the scenes where we meet because I have left for a reason. Like I was saying, it’s not the way of fighting crime that I believe in, and Jason Todd is, what I think, being brainwashed by Batman to believe that this brutal, destructive, murderous way of fighting crime isn’t right. So there’s a little bit of tension in me trying to teach him to right those wrongs and to not do everything he says.”

Titans is available on the DC Universe app now and updates with new episodes every Friday.