‘Titans’ Minka Kelly Would Be Honored to Do a Hawk & Dove Spinoff

It’s safe to say that there are a lot of hopes riding on the success of the DC Universe series Titans, which will reimagine some classic superheroes with a hard edge.

The new series will also see the live-action debut of Hawk and Dove, a cult-favorite duo that’s yet to achieve long-lasting mainstream success. But with Titans already being renewed for a second season as well as spawning a spinoff before its premiere, is there a chance that DC Universe and Warner Bros. already have plans for a Hawk & Dove series?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dove actress Minka Kelly spoke with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis about whether she’d want her own spinoff, she joked about being put on the spot.

“Don’t make me answer that right here, right now!” Kelly said before elaborating. “I love being a part of the Titans, but to have a spinoff would be a huge honor. If that’s what the fans want, I would be honored, of course. I think Alan [Ritchson] and I would kill it.”

This was a follow up to a question for Ritchson himself, who plays the Hawk half of the tandem. The actor previously complained about the complexities of his intricate superhero costume, though he would weather the storm in order to star in his own series.

“I think with a happy reluctance, I’d happily say yes,” Ritchson said. “It’s a lot of abuse on the body and a lot of days not peeing. I think I would do it, I’d take one for the team.”

While it remains to be seen if Hawk and Dove will get their own spinout, it looks like they’ll be playing a major role in the beginning of Titans. And now that the series has just received a second season order, we should expect to see them for the foreseeable future.

Executive producer Akiva Goldsman spoke about the longterm plans for the series, and how the first season will lay a lot of groundwork.

“In early days we kind of grossly discussed the first three season just in very large blocks and obviously with serialized television what’s great these days is you can do set ups and pay offs at least within the season and there are also some that we hope will be able to pay off next season,” Goldsman said.

Producer and writer Geoff Johns elaborated on why Titans works better as a series rather than a film.

“It was an opportunity do less of a conventional procedural show and more of a 12-hour movie,” Johns said. “We could focus in more on character and push the envelope, in terms of content.”

Fans will get to see Hawk and Dove make their violent debut when Titans premieres on DC Universe on October 12th.