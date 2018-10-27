‘Titans’: “Origins” Promo Released

DC Universe has unveiled the promo for Friday’s new episode of Titans, and it looks to be taking a deep dive into the backstories of the show’s main characters. Unsurprisingly, the episode is called “Origins.”

You can watch the entire promo in the video above!

Of all the main characters on Titans so far, it looks like Raven is the one who will be getting the most extensive backstory treatment in this new episode. Many of the shots featured the character, played by Teagan Croft, heading back to the terrifying place where she was raised. As it turns out, “Origins” won’t be the only episode this season that puts Raven under a microscope.

While talking to ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con, Croft said that there is still a ton of Raven’s history that has still yet to be explored.

“It’s been really interesting because she’s so lost and so helpless and I feel like a lot of teenagers and people can relate to that, as in they don’t really know who they are, they don’t know what’s happening,” Croft told us. “But at the same time, she’s also so dark and deep and evil. She’s got this evil side to her which was fun to play because I’m not like that in real life…It was like being somebody different for nine months, which was fun.”

She went on to say that, not only will we learn about Raven’s past, but we’ll eventually get to see her in the classic comic-accurate costume that so many fans have come to love.

“Well, I can’t say too much, unfortunately,” she said. “But she does have the classic hood and as the series progresses she goes from kind of a stylized version to the costume to getting closer to the comic book version of the costume.”

New episodes of Titans are released every Friday on DC Universe.