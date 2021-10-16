Titans Star Curran Walters Reveals Explosive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Red Hood Stunt

Titans star Curran Walters revealed an explosive behind-the-scenes stunt on social media. Red Hood has been busy in Season 3 of the HBO Max show. More than a few explosions lay at the feet of the unhinged vigilante. Walters gave fans a look at the rope work that led to this set piece in the series. Although there is so much safety work that goes into these shows, it can still be scary to be working near literal explosives. Clearly, the action has been amped up in Season 3 of Titans and the fans seem to be enjoying all the wild fights. HBO Max has been putting a lot of push behind the former DC Universe series. It’s all paying off in a big way. However, some favorites won’t be making the trip to Season 4. Red Hood is at the center of most of that. Check out this massive stunt down below.

Comicbook.com’s Talking Shop actually sat down with the Titans actor ahead of Season 3 to talk about the transition to Red Hood. Walters admitted that he had to do some homework for the role. But, once he was plugged in, the actor wanted to take on the challenge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wasn’t that too crazy into comics,” Walters revealed. “I knew, of course, of Batman and Robin and all the other crazy famous characters. But as soon as I booked the role, I went out to the local comic book stores, and I got everything I could find on Jason’s story, obviously to get kind of a feel for where the future of the character goes, if it goes that way. I watched the movie. I read all the comic books, and I got a feel for the character and where I needed to take it when I got on screen.

He added, “You know, on the day, you have all this pressure of booking a comic book role, especially since the character’s been around for so long. You feel a sort of pressure on you, but I just did my best, and I think I nailed the role, and all the fans are pretty happy with it. And one thing about the character too is like, I felt like in a way I did have to act, but I didn’t. It’s all how I am in person. I’m very energetic. I’m very just all over the place. So, half of it was like, ‘Hey, that’s just me’ and half of it was, ‘Oh, I got to act,’ so. It was definitely awesome.”

Titans has been renewed for a fourth season, check out this synopsis: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face a new threat.”

Are you enjoying Titans? Let us know in the comments!