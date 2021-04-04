Titans Actor Curran Walters Reveals New Season 3 Photo

✖

Production on the third season of HBO Max's Titans is underway and thanks to a new behind-the-scenes photo shared by Jason Todd actor Curran Walters, we're getting another look at things for the eagerly-anticipated upcoming season -- and this time it looks like someone might be leaving Gotham. On Saturday, Walters shared a photo to his Instagram account showing a road sign that reads "You Are Now Leaving Gotham". You can check it out for yourself below.

This is just the latest image shared by Curran giving fans a look inside production on the series. He has previously shared a photo of himself and Tim Drake actor Jay Lycurgo casually hanging out.

While we don't yet know a lot about Season 3 of Titans, series showrunner Gary Walker has previously teased that the season will be more optimistic than the first to runs, though it will maintain the hard edge that fans have come to expect from the series.

“This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically,” Walker explained. “I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Koriand'r/Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Curran Walters as Jason Todd/the Red Hood, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl, Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson/Ravager, Joshua Orpin as Conner/Superboy, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/Dove, and Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/Hawk. Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti created the series.

Season 3 of Titans does not yet have a release date, though it is expected sometime later this year on HBO Max.