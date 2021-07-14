Titans Season 3 Trailer Released

welcome to gotham. you can't escape your past. season 3 of #DCTitans arrives on @hbomax august 12th pic.twitter.com/3DWY46ucVm — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) July 14, 2021

With less than a month until the series returns, HBO Max has revealed the full trailer for Titans season three! Originally a DC Universe original, the series has moved over to HBO Max moving forward and the first three episodes of Titans season three will debut on Thursday, August 12 with new episodes arriving weekly through Thursday, October 21. The new episodes bring with them new additions to the cast which expands to include some major DC heroes and villains including Damaris Lewis as Blackfire, Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon, Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow, and Jay Lycurgo in the recurring role of Tim Drake (another Robin).

"It’s the best season yet, and I’m not using hyperbole," star Alan Ritchson previously told Collider. "Show shows are very big, and this is one of those shows that’s very big. It’s a huge cast. It’s a huge property. There are a million different ways to tell the story and it sometimes takes a season or two to figure out who to focus on and what exactly is driving this thing. They’ve done a really good job. All of the seasons have been good, but there’s an excellence to this because everybody has figured out what we wanna focus on and who we wanna tell the story through. It’s just a little more focused than it has been, and it’s working really well. It’s the best season yet, by far."

Only a brief description for Titans has been released so far which reads: "Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats."

"In our story with Dick returning to Gotham - and Gotham is a huge character this season - it's about sons and daughters, [and] stepping into the shadow of your parents,” series creator Greg Walker told EW previously. "Barbara is going to be conflicted by Dick's arrival. Barbara's feeling is that the legacy of Bruce and Jim has been this idea that she thinks is antiquated and inefficient: the God syndrome, meaning that superheroes create the situation where they're the heroes. They drop in on a situation, solve it, and then they leave. And she feels that basically disempowers people from solving their own problems and that the people of Gotham need to figure out how to solve their own problems and not be passive victims waiting for a superhero to save the day."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson aka Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders aka Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth aka Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan aka Beast Boy, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl, Curran Walters as Jason Todd aka Red Hood, Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent aka Superboy, with Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall aka Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger aka Dove.

The first two seasons of Titans are streaming now on HBO Max with season three arriving in August.