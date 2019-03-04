‘Titans’ Season 2: Jason Todd Actor Teases Preparation for New Episodes

While filming on Titans Season 2 might not have started, the stars are preparing to get back to work.

Curran Walters, the actor playing the newest Robin Jason Todd recently teased his preparation on Instagram, revealing that he’s back in the gym for the new season of DC Universe‘s superhero series.

Curran Walters (Jason Todd) teasing his role in #Titans season 2!! pic.twitter.com/bB8hoezXBu — Thomas Polito (@thomasp0003) March 1, 2019

Walters isn’t only one hitting the gym, as Donna Troy actress Conor Leslie showed her own intense workout to prepare for her return as Wonder Girl.

The first season of Titans ended with cliffhanger, with former Robin Dick Grayson falling under the thrall of Trigon, forced into a hallucination where he murders Batman. Showrunner Greg Walker spoke with MTV News about how plans changed for the finale, revealing they filmed a different episode after that but decided to end the series with a cliffhanger.

“We’re cannibalizing some of the stuff from Episode 12 [for the Season 2 premiere],” Walker clarified. “We thought it was such a good cliffhanger at the end of 11, and we wanted to go for an even bigger, better Season 2 opener. We had a big idea, and our friends at DC bought it.

“It’s really fun to be able to you know where we’re going to go with it,” he added. “We’re going to also use [the Season 2 premiere] to launch a new villain, and because Trigon’s role in canon is so huge, we felt like we really needed to give him a really big episode, the kind you can launch a season with.”

The show also teased some major developments for Season 2, including the introduction of Superboy as revealed in the post-credits scene.

“It’s still brewing,” Walker told Entertainment Weekly. “What I can say is that we still want to take the same dimensionalized and psychologically grounded approach that we do with the other characters and apply that same pressure to Conner Kent and see what shakes out when you put a character like that through that test. You know, questions of identity, questions of powers, questions of your place in the universe. These are all questions that are interesting for any kind of Superman character, and are really interesting for Conner.”

Production on Titans Season 2 is scheduled to begin filming soon.

