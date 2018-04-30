New ‘Titans’ Set Video Shows Robin and Wonder Girl in Action

Fans just got another glimpse at the Titans TV series in the unlikeliest of places and might have caught the first footage of the show’s Wonder Girl.

A new set video recently surfaced showing Brenton Thwaites’ Robin landing in an alleyway, though he is not in costume. Behind him stands actress Conor Leslie, who says, “I missed you Boy Wonder,” indicating that she knows his hidden identity. Leslie has not been officially announced by the studio, but many believe her to be playing the show’s Wonder Girl/Donna Troy, depending on which version they go with. Odds are though it would be Wonder Girl.

As you can see in the video’s caption, the video was taken as the show filmed some footage behind a building, a spot that also happens to be a popular smoke break place for local workers. It seems they were right on hand when this scene started, though they did say that the actors walked off shortly after, noticing they were filming.

“Oh I missed you boy wonder” – #titansdc filming exactly where @richmanalina and I have our smoke breaks. The actor stormed off a few seconds after this because he noticed us taking vids 🤐 #dccomics #teentitans @comicstorian @comicsexplained.

You can check out the synopsis for Titans below:

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman — the same team that behind the DC Universe on The CW. Goldsman has written the script for Titans, and it’s expected to premiere in 2018. It will be the first project to debut on DC’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.