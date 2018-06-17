Superboy May Appear On ‘Titans’ TV Series

The first live-action series from Warner Bros. new DC-focused streaming platform appears to be embracing its comic book roots, and it sounds like another fan-favorite character could be making an appearance.

Recent casting notice for the original DC Universe series Titans indicates that a certain Kryptonian clone could be making his way to the streaming service. A new report from That Hashtag Show could tease the impending arrival of Superboy.

That Hashtag Show describes the role thusly:

Being referred to as “David”, he is a 20s-something Caucasian male with dark hair who would guest star in the 13th episode, which is the season 1 finale. “David” is described as a powerful individual who is merciless, so much so that he has recently unleashed chaos to the people who have been keeping “David” as a prisoner in a mysterious lab. When we find “David”, he will have recently have escaped this lab. Whoever we see in the role would have a series regular option for consecutive seasons of Titans.

Now, that sounds EXACTLY like the Young Justice origin for Superboy, who was created by Cadmus Labs and discovered by the team in the series’ very first episode. The boy who would come to be known as Connor Kent is actually a clone of Superman and Lex Luthor, with his human DNA hampering him from accessing the same Kryptonian abilities as the hero of his namesake.

Other versions of Superboy have existed throughout DC Comics continuity, including the younger Clark Kent on his earlier adventures and, more recently, Superman’s son Jonathan Kent.

Conner Kent, or Kon El, first appeared after the “Death of Superman” event in the ’90s alongside Steel, the Eradicator, and the Cyborg Superman. Superboy went on to become a popular character in the Young Justice and Teen Titans comics before being killed in Infinite Crisis, then revived, and rebooted as part of the New 52.

If the Titans series is bringing Superboy into the fold, it sounds like they’ll be tackling similar subject matter as the returning Young Justice already handled five years ago. But with the seemingly darker take on these DC superhero sidekicks, it might be completely different than the young adult animated series.

We’ll find out in the first season finale of Titans, which is rumored to debut on DC Universe before the end of 2018.

Do you want to see Superboy join Robin, Raven, Starfire, and the rest of the team? Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments!