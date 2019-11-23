Titans Reveals SPOILER Is Still Alive

The latest episode of Titans goes a long way for setting the stage for the second season finale on DC Universe. And while the heroes are still mostly scattered to the wind, with Dick Grayson on the run after breaking out of jail while Beast Boy and Superbly are prisoners (and experiments) of Cadmus. But there’s a major threat lurking on the periphery, and they’re holding the key to the survival of one of their old allies — a character whose survival could redeem the Titans.

After being teased last week, the latest episode of Titans reveals that Jericho‘s conscience is being stored inside Deathstroke’s body, despite his body being killed years ago in a battle between Slade Wilson and Robin. This is possible because of Jericho’s ability of body possession, which he apparently used in the moment of his death after being stabbed by Deathstroke.

The Titans were dramatically affected by Jericho’s death, eventually splitting up and later blaming Dick Grayson for the circumstances surrounding his murder. But now that they know Jericho can still be saved, they’re likely to reunite in order rescue their friend.

While the second season of Titans has continually pushed these characters in surprising new directions, it has still forced them to come to terms with their past. Series showrunner Greg Walker previously teased that the heroes’ history would have a major impact on the latest episodes.

“Both the Titans history to the books and Titans history from what we think happened during the intermitting years between when the Titans first formed, when they broke up, and the present [play into Season 2]. So there’s a lot of backstory that gets revealed that was lurking in the shadows last season.”

Walker added, “There’s so much about this season that’s about how families deal with the sins of the past and how unless you deal with them, they’re a cancer that eats away at you.”

This finale is putting the entire team on a collision course with Deathstroke, and it will likely result in many of the heroes coming together to form a more cohesive unit by the time it ends; this could play a major development for Season 3, which has now been confirmed for DC Universe.

We’ll get to see how the Titans manage to cope with the battle against Deathstroke when the series finale of the series premieres on DC Universe next Friday, November 29th.