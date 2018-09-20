Tom King to Sign ‘Heroes in Crisis’ at Fat Jack’s Comicrypt in Philadelphia

Batman and Mister Miracle writer Tom King will be appearing at Fat Jack’s Comicrypt on Thursday, September 27, for a signing in support of next week’s release of Heroes in Crisis #1 from DC.

This new series involves nearly every character of the DC Universe. The basic idea? How does a superhero handle PTSD? Welcome to Sanctuary, an ultra-secret hospital for superheroes who’ve been traumatized by crime-fighting and cosmic combat. But something goes inexplicably wrong when many patients wind up dead.

“We’ve been very fortunate at the store, as we’ve hosted many great creators over the years for signings including Neil Gaiman, Alex Ross, Neal Adams, Bill Willingham, Charles Soule and many more,” said Fat Jack’s Comicrypt owner Mike Ferrero. “One of the first creators who signed at Fat Jack’s was the late, great Marshall Rogers. We are honored to have someone of Tom King’s stature at our store to meet our loyal fans.”

DC has been teasing at least one high profile death in Heroes in Crisis, providing fans with a promotional image that teased that by the end of #1, one of six specific heroes would not be around. The fatalities will also include a Flash.

Fat Jack’s Comicrypt is one of the nation’s first and oldest comic shops still in operation, serving up comics and more in Philadelphia for more than 40 years. The store first opened June 1976.

Fans hoping to meet King and get some items signed have to pick up a copy of of Heroes in Crisis is required at Fat Jack’s. These can be purchased in advance of the signing.

Any comics and graphic novels purchased at the store will be signed free. Any titles not purchased at Fat Jack’s will be limited to the first two copies free and a nominal fee for additional copies signed.

Fat Jack’s is also holding a free drawing (no purchase necessary) to win a set of Heroes in Crisis #1 variant incentive covers. Fans can e-mail their name, address & phone number to fatjacks@comcast.net in order to participate.

Pages from Crisis on Infinite Earths #8, featuring art by George Perez and Jerry Ordway, will be on display during the event, exhibited in public for the first time thanks to a loan from one of Fat Jack’s customers.

The event will take place from from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and be held at Fat Jack’s Comicrypt at 2006 Sansom Street in Philadelphia.