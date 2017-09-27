Tom Welling is Open to An Appearance on The Flash

After years of seeming disinterested in appearing in any of The CW‘s DC superhero shows, Smallville veteran Tom Welling seems ready to dip his toe back into the superhero universe — if the producers of The Flash are amenable to doing it his way.

During a party for Fox’s Fall TV lineup, including Lucifer, on which Welling is a recurring guest star this season, Nuke The Fridge reports talking to Welling, who apparently left the ball in The CW’s court.

“I am willing to go on The Flash and I have a few ideas on how it can happen if the network asks me,” Welling is quoted as saying. “In fact, I think I can make it happen.”

Welling could almost certainly make a cameo appearance happen; The Flash and Supergirl tend to embrace former DC movie and TV actors, and he is arguably the biggest such star not to appear on any follow-up shows yet.

Whether any ideas he might have would be plausible might be another issue. It is, after all, easy enough to speculate about Smallville or Riverdale or Supernatural being simply a world in DC’s multiverse, which Barry or Cisco passes through briefly on The Flash. Actually executing such an idea is significantly harder.

The Flash returns on Tuesday, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. You can catch Welling on the season premiere of Lucifer, which airs on October 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.