TV Ratings: ‘Crisis on Earth-X’ Lifts ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Arrow’ to New Heights

Hype has been building for Crisis on Earth-X, the latest crossover set in The CW‘s Arrowverse, and last night, all of the buzz finally paid off. The first night of the two-night, four-episode event saw a significant spike in the ratings, giving the network its best most-watched Monday since 2009.

Supergirl got things started with a bang, as the would-be wedding between Barry and Iris drew 2.65 million total viewers, earning a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Those strong numbers marked a rise of 40 percent in overall viewers and 80 percent in the demo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Airing on a Monday instead of its usual Thursday, Arrow kept things rolling during the 9 p.m. hour. Part 2 kept 2.54 million viewers tuned in, also scoring a 0.9 rating. These numbers nearly doubled last Thursday’s episode.

All in all, it’s safe to say that the first night of Crisis on Earth-X was a smashing success. The action will continue with The Flash on Tuesday night.

Over on ABC, the CMA Country Christmas special (8.2 mil/1.2) saw a 20 percent rise from last year, while The Good Doctor (9.5 mil/1.8) saw its smallest audience of the season.

The Voice (9.8 mil/2.0) saw a slight rise over on NBC, while the Pentatonix holiday special (5.8 mil/1.2) dropped from last year’s numbers.

CBS’ lineup saw a spike on Monday night with Man with a Plan (5.7 mil/1.1) and 9JKL (4.6 mil/ 0.9) seeing a rise, and Kevin Can Wait (6.3 mil/1.2), Superior Donuts (5.1 mil/1.0) and Scorpion (5.4 mil/0.9) holding steady.