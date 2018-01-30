TV Ratings: ‘Supergirl’ Soars on Monday, ‘Lucifer’ Takes a Dip

The ratings rollercoaster continues for Supergirl.

After returning to fantastic ratings with its midseason premiere, Supergirl took a hard hit last week, falling to season lows, Fortunately for The CW, the series changed course once again last night.

Monday’s episode of Supergirl delivered 2.09 million live viewers, earning a 0.6 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Those numbers are up significantly from last week’s installment, which grabbed just 2.03 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.

Following Supergirl, Valor (1.1 mil/0.2) performed slightly better in its freshman finale, though it remained steady in the demo.

The newest episode of Lucifer was highly-publicized heading into Monday night, as it was set to feature a staged marriage between Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Pierce (Tom Welling). Unfortunately, the buzz about the episode didn’t help the ratings much. The 3.6 million people who tuned in to Lucifer delivered a 0.8 demo rating, down a tenth from last week.

Following Lucifer, FOX’s new hit medical drama The Resident (4.7 mil/0.9) also dipped a tenth from its previous outing.

Over on NBC, The Brave (3.9 mil/0.7) was a steady performer in the demo, and even added a few viewers to its overall total. However, it was still no match for a rerun episode of The Good Doctor (5 mil/0.8). The network struggled throughout much of the night as The Wall (5.4 mil/1.1) was slightly down and Better Late Than Never (4.8 mil/0.9) remained steady.

Before making a dent in the 10pm time slot with its rerun of The Good Doctor, ABC had a rough go of things with its new episode of The Bachelor (6.3 mil/1.7), which was down from last week’s numbers.

For CBS, Scorpion (5.8 mil/0.9) was the only show to improve on its ratings. Superior Donuts (5.8 mil/1.0) and 9JKL (4.8 mil/0.8) were both steady, while Kevin Can Wait (7.2 mil/1.2) and Man With a Plan (6.6 mil/1.1) dipped.