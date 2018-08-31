Walla Walla Announces Second Annual ‘Adam West Day’

September 15 might be “Batman Day” according to DC Comics, but Walla Walla, Washington has announced its second annual Adam West Day for just four days later.

On Wednesday, September 19, the city of Walla Walla will once again honor the life of the actor — known the world over as Batman and later the voice of Mayor Adam West on the show Family Guy — on the anniversary of his birth.

“Adam West will always be beloved in Walla Walla, so it is with great excitement that Adam West Day has become an annual tradition,” said Ron Williams, executive director of Visit Walla Walla. “The first event, held just after he passed last year, was a heartfelt and fun occasion for both friends and fans and from both near and far. And we hope they return to Walla Walla again this year to celebrate Walla Walla’s favorite son.”

The Second Annual “Adam West Day” will feature a day full of festivities celebrating the life of the late TV icon. The event includes the grand opening of the Adam West Exhibit at the Kirkman House Museum, a showing of the documentary Starring Adam West, an expert Q&A panel, appearances by the ’66 Batmobile and Batcopter, an official lighting of the Bat Signal, activities for kids, and more.

West, who passed away in 2017, was born in 1928 in Walla Walla as William West Anderson. He grew up in what was then a tiny farming community, before moving to Seattle at age 15. After graduating from high school, he returned to Walla Walla and graduated from Whitman College. Though he left Walla Walla for good to pursue his acting career, he returned frequently throughout his life.

Walla Walla, the unofficial capital of Washington wine country with more than 120 wineries, knows how to throw a party. Besides the aforementioned activities, the Second Annual Adam West Day events include:

The Adam West Experience, a joint effort of downtown Walla Walla businesses. Each participating business will display a bat sticker that indicates its involvement, which could include a special, a giveaway, or a drink or food item named in West’s honor. An award will be given to the three downtown businesses with the best decorations.

“Last year’s inaugural Adam West Day was something so memorable,” said Jonathan Grant, front office manager at the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center and a co-organizer of the event. “This year, for the Second Annual Adam West Day, we have even more exciting surprises in store. It will be such a special day to celebrate the life and legacy of our hometown hero and bright knight.”

More details can be found at AdamWestDay.com.