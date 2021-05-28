WarnerMedia Issues Statement In Response To Ray Fisher's Post About Being Removed From Flash Movie

✖

The back and forth between Warner Brothers and Ray Fisher continues, as the Cyborg actor who played the part in Justice League continues to speak up with claims of abuse and mistreatment on the movie's set. Fisher shared a letter on social media on Wednesday aftrernoon which blasted Warner Brothers for dismissing his claims and moving on from his role, further evidenced by their extension of Walter Hamada's contract within the studio to oversee DC Comics movies. Following Fisher's open letter on social media, Warner Brothers released a statement via Deadline.

“As has been previously stated, an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation,” a spokesperson for Warner Brothers said. “Last summer, Mr. Fisher was offered the opportunity to reprise his role as Cyborg in The Flash. Given his statement that he will not participate in any film associated with Mr. Hamada, our production is now moving on. Warner Bros. remains in business with Geoff Johns who continues to produce Stargirl, Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Superman & Lois, and Titans for the studio, among other projects."

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, also weighed in. “I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation," Sarnoff said. "Furthermore, I have full confidence in the investigation’s process and findings. Walter is a well-respected leader, known by his colleagues, peers, and me as a man of great character and integrity. As I said in Walter’s recent deal extension announcement, I’m excited about where he’s taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse.”

Fisher previously said he refuses to work on any movie which involves Hamada, a statement which was quickly followed by Warner Bros. announcing the studio had extended Hamada's contract. Since that time, Fisher's Cyborg has been written out of The Flash movie.

“On December 30th 2020, I made it clear that I cannot—with a clear conscience—participate in any production associated with the current President of DC Films, Walter Hamada,” Fisher said on Wednesday. “The reasoning behind that declaration was twofold: 1) Walter’s purposeful attempt to undermine the Justice League investigation in order to protect his friend, and former co-president, Geoff Johns. 2) Walter’s attempt to protect himself by contributing to the public dissemination of lies and misinformation about myself and the Justice League investigation in Warner Bros. Picture’ September 4th statement to The Wrap.”

As more information arises from the situation involving Fisher's call for accountability and Warner Bros. defense against his claims, we will have more and complete updates.